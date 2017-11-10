Louis C.K. Film Will Not Be Released Following Report Accusing Comedian Of Sexual Misconduct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Louis C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will not be released, the film’s distributor said Friday, following a report accusing the comedian of sexual misconduct.

The film was set to be released on Nov. 17. The company acquired C.K.’s film at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year for $5 million.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” the company said in a statement. The distributor had previously canceled the New York premiere of the film on Thursday.

The move came after The New York Times detailed five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct by the comedian, including from Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov.

The two told the Times that in 2002, C.K. invited them to his hotel room for a drink then started to undress and touch himself inappropriately, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Another woman said in 2005 while she appeared with the comedian on a pilot for a TV show, he asked her if he could touch himself in front of her. She declined.

C.K., a father of two girls, is well known in the New York City social scene, campaigning for Mayor Bill de Blasio and joking during the 2015 Inner Circle show.

HBO announced Thursday that C.K. would no longer be participating in “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs,” set to air on the cable channel November 18. HBO also said it will remove C.K.’s past projects from its video on demand services.

The comedian was also set to appear on “The Late Show with Stepen Colbert,” but was replaced.

FX, the channel his TV show airs on, said in a statement Thursday it was “obviously very troubled by the allegations.”

“The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years,” the statement said, adding, “the matter is currently under review.”

C.K. is among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

A lawyer for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press, but a representative for the comedian said Thursday that C.K. would issue a written statement in the coming days.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)