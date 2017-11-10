CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Louis C.K. Says Sexual Misconduct Allegations Are True

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Comedian Louis C.K. says the allegations of sexual misconduct against him are true.

The comedian also issued a statement a day after The New York Times detailed five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct by C.K., including from Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov.

“I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position,:” said C.K.

The two told the Times that in 2002, C.K. invited them to his hotel room for a drink then started to undress and touch himself inappropriately, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Another woman said in 2005 while she appeared with the comedian on a pilot for a TV show, he asked her if he could touch himself in front of her. She declined.

C.K.’s film “I Love You, Daddy” will not be released, the film’s distributor said Friday, following the Times report..

The film was set to be released on Nov. 17. The company acquired C.K.’s film at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year for $5 million.

“The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of ‘I Love You, Daddy,'” the company said in a statement. The distributor had previously canceled the New York premiere of the film on Thursday.

Netflix also said Friday that it will not produce his next stand-up special.

C.K., a father of two girls, is well known in the New York City social scene, campaigning for Mayor Bill de Blasio and joking during the 2015 Inner Circle show.

HBO announced Thursday that C.K. would no longer be participating in “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs,” set to air on the cable channel November 18. HBO also said it will remove C.K.’s past projects from its video on demand services.

The comedian was also set to appear on “The Late Show with Stepen Colbert,” but was replaced.

FX, the channel his TV show airs on, said in a statement Thursday it was “obviously very troubled by the allegations.”

“The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years,” the statement said, adding, “the matter is currently under review.”

C.K. is among the latest Hollywood figures to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

A lawyer for C.K. did not immediately respond to comment from The Associated Press, but a representative for the comedian said Thursday that C.K. would issue a written statement in the coming days.

