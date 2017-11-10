Yankees Interview Wedge, ALCS Hero Boone Reportedly A Candidate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees’ search for their next manager is moving right along.

Earlier this week they interviewed current bench coach Rob Thomson. Then on Friday, they announced that they had sat down with former Mariners and Indians skipper Eric Wedge.

And according to an ESPN report, general manager Brian Cashman and his lieutenants may soon talk to Aaron Boone, who hit the famous home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series.

Though his overall record may not indicate it, Wedge has had success as a big league manager. Over 10 seasons in Seattle and Cleveland, the now-49-year-old went 774-846, but was named AL Manager of the Year in 2007 after taking the Indians to Game 7 of the ALCS against the eventual world champion Red Sox.

Wedge won 90-plus games twice in seven seasons with Cleveland before struggling during his three-year stay in Seattle.

Unlike Wedge, Boone, 44, has no managerial experience. The former infielder, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, played 12 seasons in the majors and hit 263 with 126 home runs and 555 RBIs. He was acquired prior to the trade deadline by the Yankees in 2003 and went on to hit .254 with six homers and 31 RBIs in 54 games.

Boone had nine hits during the Yankees’ run to the World Series that season, none bigger than the solo home run he launched off Boston knuckleballer Tim Wakefield in the bottom of the 11th inning of the deciding game of the ALCS.

The Yankees interviewed the 54-year-old Thomson, who has no MLB managerial experience, but has been with the organization in various roles for the last 28 years, for up to six hours on Wednesday, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported. That started the formal process of finding a replacement for Joe Girardi, whose contract was not renewed following the team’s seven-game loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS this season.