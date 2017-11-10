Newark Veterans Seek Donations To Rebuild VFW Destroyed By Fire

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – As the nation honors and remembers its veterans, a group of service members in Newark is looking to regain what it lost.
American Legion Post 152 burned down back in January.
U.S. Sen. Corey Booker says it needs about $250,000 to rebuild.
“I know that we can do it in New Jersey,” he told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell. “To see this building go down the way it went down, was like losing a part of my family.”
Tracy Gilliam is an Air Force veteran and says the group is always helping the community.
“We do Thanksgiving baskets and food baskets during the year, book bags for kids,” he said. “So we’re still serving.”
The post has raised some money to rebuild but is seeking donations.