TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Caught On Camera: Driver Leads Police On Wild Chase In Oklahoma

Filed Under: High-Speed Chase, Local TV, Maurice DuBois, Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSNewYork) – Police were in hot pursuit of a stolen pickup truck Friday in Oklahoma.

The high-speed chase, which lasted nearly three hours, seemed like something out of an action movie and really put officers to the test, CBS2’s Maurice DuBois reported.

The driver high-tailed it onto interstates, through neighborhoods and in and out of farm fields, leaving officers trailing in a cloud of dust.

Cameras caught the action as the truck cut through parking lots, squeezed through gates and came just feet from oncoming traffic.

The suspect, 25-year-old Brenton Hager, streamed part of the chase on Facebook Live.

“Grandma, I love you,” he said.

Police made several attempts to throw stop sticks in front of the truck, but Hager managed to get around them every time.

“I’m going to need an attorney – for real,” he added.

At one point, he stopped to ditch a large tool box on the road. That’s when someone nearby shot out the back tire of the truck. Hager, seemingly unfazed, continued driving.

Shane Jones owns the stolen truck. He said it was taken from his driveway a week ago. When he spotted it on the road Friday morning, he called police.

“I just thank God nobody got killed,” he said. “He could’ve killed several people at any given time.”

The truck finally came to a stop in the field when it backed into a pond. Hager revved the tires trying to get out, then took off running, his pants falling down in the process.

Police used a Taser to end the ordeal, leading Hager off in handcuffs.

