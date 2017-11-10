Police Use Find My iPhone App To Catch Armed Robbery Suspects In Central Park

TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police caught a pair of armed robbery suspects in Central Park with the help of cellphone technology.

One of the teenage suspects was clad with a mask and armed with a .380 caliber handgun when he robbed a man of his iPhone and wallet Thursday night, police said. The victim used a passerby’s cell phone to call 911.

Members of the Central Park Precinct’s anti-crime team immediately received alerts on their department-issued cellphones.

“At one point during the canvas, the officers used the Find My iPhone app and they were able to locate where the phone was pinging,” Captain Peter Andrea told WCBS 880’s Myles Miller.

Police tracked the suspects to West Drive and East 96th Street.

“Officers also utilized the My iPhone app to ring the phone, and it rang in the front pocket of the suspect,” Andrea said.

Police found the gun in a bag held by the robber’s 15-year-old accomplice, Miller reported.

