Drunk Driver Hit Two Kids Before Slamming Into Queens Home, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car struck two children before slamming into a house in Queens.
“I never saw a car crash like this ever,” a 10-year-old girl told 1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon.
The brave little girl was unphased by what happened to her family on Friday night.
“Whole house is like shake like that. I think inside my home I see the car,” Mohammad said.
A yellow Mustang plowed into the family’s house on the corner of 172 St and 90th Ave in Jamaica.
Mohammad said his pregnant wife was unharmed.
Police believe the female driver was under the influence. Before hitting the house she allegedly struck a 2-year-old and 6-year-old on Jamaica Avenue.
The children suffered only minor bruises and the driver is in the hospital.