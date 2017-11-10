Residents Waiting To Return Home After Large Crack On Upper East Side Building Forces Evacuation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some residents are waiting to hear when they’ll be allowed to return home after they were forced out of their apartments Thursday night on the Upper East Side.

A large crack on the building wall at 300 East 96th Street stretches from the second floor to the roof. Residents say it’s been there for months.

#FDNY units have evacuated 300 E 96 St MN due to exterior crack on load-bearing wall. There are no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dCZXROi8m7 — FDNY (@FDNY) November 9, 2017

The FDNY said the owners were working on the problem Thursday., but a tenant still called 911. The FDNY determined the floors could possibly collapse.

“We looked at it you could see out to the street,” tenant Lara Wilson said. “So it was pretty bad.”

Fire officials said tenants would not be allowed back inside for at least 24 hours, possibly longer. Those who needed to retrieve their belongings were guided back in by firefighters.

.@NYC_Buildings has issued a total but temporary vacate of 300 E 96 St MN until engineers can devise a plan of correction — FDNY (@FDNY) November 9, 2017

A man, who tenants identified as a member of the Walter and Samuels management company, would not speak with reporters.