TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Children Of Fallen Patriots Foundation Helps Those Whose Parents Died In Combat Pay For College

Filed Under: Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, John Elliott, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 11th day of the 11th month is a day set aside to honor service, but it’s also a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice some have made in defense of our country.

Jenna Greene was only 10 years old when her father, Marine Lt. Col. David S. Greene was killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

As a helicopter pilot, he was providing life-saving cover for troops taking fire on the ground when he was killed on July 28, 2004.

He was the only one killed in the operation.

“I remember what losing my father was like because it’s one of the most vivid memories that I’ll ever have,” Jenna Greene told CBS2’s John Elliott. “The white van pulled into the driveway, two casualty assistance officers came out and I was the first one to see them.”

LINK: Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Over 5,000 Americans have been killed in action since 9/11.

Many have left behind spouses and children with broken hearts and real world needs.

“I think it’s really difficult to understand the sacrifice that not just the soldiers make but their families make,” Greene said.

One organization that’s helping is the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. Their mission is to make sure the children of men and women killed in action can afford college.

“Right now they are supporting a little under 1,000 kids and they have bridged the tuition gap to the tune of $19 million,” said Greene, who graduated from Trinity College and is pursuing a career in journalism. “They have raised close to $20 million for about 1,000 students.”

Unfortunately, there are 6,000 additional students who have lost a parent in action who need tuition aid right now.

The organization will hold a Veterans Day fundraiser on Saturday, November 11 at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut.

For more information on how you can help, visit the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch