WATCH: WFAN’s ‘Chalk Talk’ With Harry Carson And Jim Burt

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Harry Carson and Jim Burt are basically New York Giants royalty.
The Hall of Fame linebacker and former stud nose tackle recently appeared on WFAN’s “Chalk Talk” and spoke to Gary Myers about their respective NFL careers.
Carson, who Bill Belichick once called the greatest all-around linebacker he ever coached, helped lead the Giants to a win in Super Bowl XXI. He got his ticket to Canton in 2006, following a 13-year career that featured nine Pro Bowl selections.
A teammate of Carson’s on the 1986 championship team, Burt actually added a second ring three years later with the San Francisco 49ers. Burt has been credited by Carson with starting the celebratory “Gatorade shower,” a move that has been a staple of football celebrations ever since.
The guys had plenty to say about life after football, the teams they played on, the current Giants, and the NFL in general during their sit-down with Myers.
