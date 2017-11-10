WATCH: WFAN’s ‘Chalk Talk’ With Harry Carson And Jim Burt

TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Hall Of Fame Linebacker, 2-Time Super Bowl-Winning Nose Tackle Talk All Things NFL With Gary Myers
NEW YORK (WFAN) — Harry Carson and Jim Burt are basically New York Giants royalty.

The Hall of Fame linebacker and former stud nose tackle recently appeared on WFAN’s “Chalk Talk” and spoke to Gary Myers about their respective NFL careers.

Carson, who Bill Belichick once called the greatest all-around linebacker he ever coached, helped lead the Giants to a win in Super Bowl XXI. He got his ticket to Canton in 2006, following a 13-year career that featured nine Pro Bowl selections.

A teammate of Carson’s on the 1986 championship team, Burt actually added a second ring three years later with the San Francisco 49ers. Burt has been credited by Carson with starting the celebratory “Gatorade shower,” a move that has been a staple of football celebrations ever since.

The guys had plenty to say about life after football, the teams they played on, the current Giants, and the NFL in general during their sit-down with Myers.

Please check out the entire interview by clicking on the audio player above.

