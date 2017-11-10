TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Wields Some Power On A Friday

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Chris Lopresti was in the other “power chair” on Friday morning and seemed invincible as he delivered the final update of the work week.

“C-Lo” discussed the Thursday Night Football game between the Seahawks and Cardinals, an NFC West matchup that went to Seattle, 22-16. However, the ‘Hawks’ joy was tempered somewhat after they learned they lost star cornerback Richard Sherman for the season due to an injury.

Also on the docket was hockey. Brian Boyle scored his first goal following his extended absence due to a bout with leukemia, but the Devils fell to Edmonton, 3-2 in overtime.

Have a listen.

