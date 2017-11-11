11/11 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR!
Expect mainly clear skies tonight with cold temps once again…not quite as cold as last night, but there will be teens & 20s in the ‘burbs. Temps drop to about 30 here in town.
Tomorrow will be a warmer finish to the weekend, but temps will still be stuck in the 40s. Some more clouds will work in through the afternoon & evening as well ahead of a weak system that slides to our south.
Monday will start off with a chance for showers & perhaps even a wintry mix over the highest elevations of our north & west spots, before ending as rain. It’ll be another chilly day with temps here in NYC struggling to hit 50.
Have a good night & stay warm!