Police Search For Suspect Behind Trio Of Thefts In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance video Saturday of a person they say is behind a trio of thefts in the Bronx.
On July 24, the suspect allegedly stole a credit card from a car that was parked in a driveway near Vyse Avenue and East 172nd Street.
On August 7, he took a black bag containing a Canon camera, valued at $700, from a car parked near Bryant Avenue and East 174th Street, police said.
Most recently on October 3, the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the checkout counter of a grocery store on Franklin Avenue.
