TASTE OF WINTER: Veterans Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Search For Suspect Behind Trio Of Thefts In The Bronx

Filed Under: Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance video Saturday of a person they say is behind a trio of thefts in the Bronx.

On July 24, the suspect allegedly stole a credit card from a car that was parked in a driveway near Vyse Avenue and East 172nd Street.

On August 7, he took a black bag containing a Canon camera, valued at $700, from a car parked near Bryant Avenue and East 174th Street, police said.

Most recently on October 3, the suspect allegedly stole a wallet from the checkout counter of a grocery store on Franklin Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch