TASTE OF WINTER: Veteran's Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Jets Promote WR/PR JoJo Natson From Practice Squad

Filed Under: New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have promoted wide receiver-punt returner JoJo Natson from the practice squad. He’ll likely be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets also announced Saturday that they have waived/injured defensive lineman Ed Stinson and signed cornerback Michael Hunter to the practice squad.

The speedy, 5-foot-7 Natson will help replace Jeremy Kerley, the Jets’ primary punt returner who was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

Natson was signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent out of Akron but was waived during the Colts’ final training camp cuts. He had 13 catches for 180 yards during the preseason.

Stinson is dealing with a neck injury and had been ruled out Friday.

Hunter spent time with the Giants since signing as an undrafted free agent last year out of Oklahoma State.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

