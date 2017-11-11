Cuomo Signs Bill To Allow Medical Marijuana For PTSD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Saturday that adds post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of conditions that can legally be treated with medical marijuana.

The governor nearly 20,000 New Yorkers with PTSD could be helped by medical marijuana. He said the potential beneficiaries include veterans, as well as police officers and survivors of domestic violence, crime and accidents.

“We have tremendous respect and honor and gratitude for what the veterans have done for this country,” he said.

Cuomo also signed a bill Saturday to provide more days off to combat veterans employed by the state and another waiving the civil service examination fee for veterans who were honorably discharged.

“Part of our commitment to do everything we can do,” he said. “If there are veterans who are suffering and we can make a treatment available, we want to.”

The governor said the legislation will help give veterans “every opportunity to continue succeeding when they return home.”

Those who served can now show their pride with new license plates called the honor series, featuring military logos and the American flag.

