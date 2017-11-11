TASTE OF WINTER: Veteran's Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temps Lash NYC | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes Construction Worker On Staten Island

Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after a suspected driver lost control and struck him in the Midland Beach section of Staten Island early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver was traveling along Midland Avenue when he lost control of his Nissan Altima while making a right onto Hylan Boulevard.

The car flipped sideways and struck the 37-year-old construction worker before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition with two broken legs, according to police.

Investigators say the driver, identified as 28-year-old Keith Hayes, had a blood alcohol content of 0.163 at the time of the crash. He’s been charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

