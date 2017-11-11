Veteran’s Day Weekend Kicks Off As Record-Low Temperatures Lash Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s was cold start to this year’s Veterans Day Weekend, as our nation’s vets are set to be honored across New York City at several events.

Record-low temperatures were sure to make it tough for the scores of people expected at Madison Square Park, where the city’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade were set to kick off Saturday afternoon.

Scarves, hats, and puffy jackets were all out in full force as people desperately tried to stay warm ahead of a weekend full of outdoor events.

Last year’s chilly weather didn’t stop people from coming out in force to honor those all those who served.

The annual parade kicks off at 11 a.m. near Fifth Avenue with remarks from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who hosted a special Veterans Day breakfast at Gracie Mansion earlier in the day.

This year’s grand marshal is astronaut Buzz Aldrin, himself a veteran of the Korean War.

“For them to have an appreciation is why we’re so lucky to live here,” one woman said.

“I think it’s very important to pay tribute to what they do for us,” New Yorker Julie Napolitano said.

An annual ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is scheduled is also scheduled, where a commemorative wreath will be laid in the Hudson River to honor veterans and former crew members of the Intrepid, some of whom will be in attendance.

Vets spoke last year of the importance of the national tradition.

“All the sacrifice, all the people who came before me, the people who come after me,” former-airman Eric Bertrand-Loesch said.

If this year is anything like last, the city can expect a huge turnout at events across the area despite the bitter cold.