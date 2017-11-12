1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Car Crashes Into Nassau County Home

Filed Under: Long Island, Nassau County

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A young woman is dead and three other people were hurt after a car smashed into a Nassau County home early Sunday.

Police say a 2004 Acura carrying four occupants was travelling eastbound on Round Swamp Road in Plainview when it left the road and struck the home.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was injured.

No charges were filed as of Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nassau detectives ask anyone with information regarding this auto accident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch