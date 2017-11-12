11/12 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a brighter and “warmer” finish to the weekend… but temps were still stuck in the 40s for all. Expect clouds to thicken this evening ahead of a storm system that’ll weaken as it approaches. Temps overnight won’t be as cold, with 20s and 30s compared to teens and 20s. A few sprinkles are possible late overnight.
Tomorrow morning will start off chilly with a chance for showers, and the best bet looks to be east of the City. A few flurries may even mix in for spots well north and west, but we don’t expect accumulations. Things dry out after lunch time and it’ll remain cloudy and chilly with temps in the mid and upper 40s.
Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with the chill continuing as high temps remain in the 40s. Stay warm!