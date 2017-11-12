Renowned Gossip Columnist Liz Smith Dies At 94

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gossip columnist Liz Smith, whose mixture of banter, barbs, and bon mots about the glitterati helped her climb the A-list as high as many of the celebrities she covered, died Sunday.
CBS News confirmed that Smith died in New York on Sunday at the age of 94. She died of natural causes, literary agent Joni Evans told the Associated Press.
For more than a quarter-century, Smith’s column — titled “Liz Smith” — was one of the most widely read in the world. Its success was due in part to Smith’s own celebrity status, giving her insider access.
She started her own column at the New York Daily News in 1976. Known as the “Dame of Dish,” Smith helped usher in the era of celebrity journalism in print and television.
Her reporting on now-President Donald Trump’s divorce from Ivana Trump divorce made front-page news.
