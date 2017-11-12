Duo Wanted In Connection To Armed Robbery In Bronx Caribbean Store

TASTE OF WINTER: Record-Low Temperatures Lash Tri-State | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are looking to catch a duo they say robbed a grocery store at gunpoint.

Investigators released surveillance video which shows one of the suspects as he drew what appears to be a gun and aimed it at the clerk.

It happened Saturday just after 4 p.m. at the Back Home Caribbean Store on Boston Road in the Laconia section.

A second man allegedly acted as a lookout.

Police say they both took off in a dark-colored sedan with $500.

The suspects are described as follows:

Individual 1: male, black, dark complexion, 18-22 years of age, medium build, last seen wearing a cameo hoodie, grey pants, and white sneakers.

Individual 2:  male, black, 18-22 years of age, medium build, last seen wearing a green cameo hoodie, with a large white Adidas logo dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

