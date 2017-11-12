Local Lawmakers Rally Against GOP Tax Bill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat called on New York and New Jersey representatives to defeat the tax cut bill, saying solid opposition can defeat it.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York was flanked by local lawmakers as he spoke Sunday at a rally on tax reform at City Hall.

He gave a “shout-out” of praise to four local Republicans he credited for opposing the elimination of state and local tax deductions.

Schumer called the tax cut bill as it now stands a “dagger to the heart” of New York and New Jersey.

Schumer said a similar attack on tax deductions was proposed by Democrats in 1986 and both parties combined to restore the deductions. He says the same thing must happen now.

Fellow New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called “unbelievable” how unfair the bill is.

“I think this is something we’re going to have to fight very hard to prevent,” she said.

