Mayor De Blasio Holds Memorial Service For Victims Of Flight 587 Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday remembered the more than 250 people who died when American Airlines Flight 587 crashed into homes in Belle Harbor, Queens exactly 16 years ago.

November 12th is always hard for the families left behind. Year after year, the heartbroken loved ones honor the lives lost.

The plane bound for the Dominican Republic didn’t make it far after takeoff from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The aircraft experienced engine troubles before hitting turbulence, which caused it to slam into a row of homes on Beach 131st Street and Newport Avenue.

The crash killed five on the ground and 260 on the aircraft.

“My son is 10, he loves planes,” Noel Rosa Scagga told CBS2. “So did my dad, and he took his first flight lesson. I think my dad would have loved to be there for that.”

Many of the families share similar thoughts of what could have been — a common grief linking strangers and creating a sense of comfort.

“I think ‘It’s been so long, why are we doing this?’, and then we come here and remember and get to sit with the other families that lost someone. So it’s important,” Scagga said.

De Blasio spoke at the tribute in Rockaway Park Sunday morning, at a special location which years ago was officially named Flight 587 Memorial Park.