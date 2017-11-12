Woman Mails Pricey Photos Stolen From MoMA Back To Museum, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a woman in connection to a high-priced photo theft involving a pair of valuable prints from the Museum of Modern Art last month.

Police say a MoMA employee discovered two print photographs, with an estimated value of a combined $105,000, missing from the museum the morning of Monday, October 30th.

That Friday, employees reported to police that the stolen snapshots had been mailed back to the museum.

A police investigation uncovered surveillance video showing a woman mailing the photos from a shipping store on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn the previous afternoon.

The woman is described as white, in her twenties who was last seen wearing a dark cap, glasses, a black overcoat, tan pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

