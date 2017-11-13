11/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect leftover showers east this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies around our area. As for temps, they’ll be struggling with highs only in the mid 40s or so.

nu tu tri state travel 13 11/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Early evening clouds will give way to mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a little colder, too, with temps falling into the upper 30s by daybreak.

We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with perhaps a shower or two out east. It will be on the chilly side again with highs of 45-50°.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight 11/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, we’re expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs around 50°.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch