11/13 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect leftover showers east this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies around our area. As for temps, they’ll be struggling with highs only in the mid 40s or so.
Early evening clouds will give way to mostly clear skies tonight. It will be a little colder, too, with temps falling into the upper 30s by daybreak.
We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with perhaps a shower or two out east. It will be on the chilly side again with highs of 45-50°.
As for Wednesday, we’re expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs around 50°.