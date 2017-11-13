11/13 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody! Make sure to grab your umbrella as you head out, since there may be a few light showers from time to time. Spots north and west of the City might even get a light wintry mix… but no accumulations are expected. Just be sure to take it nice and slow since some roads may be slick.
Expect skies to remain cloudy through much of the day, and temps really won’t improve too much – highs in the mid and upper 40s should do it.
Tuesday looks like another chilly (albeit brighter) day as high temps are once again stuck in the 40s.
Have a great day!