92-Year-Old WWII Veteran Receives Honorary High School Diploma

1010 WINS-92-year-old U.S. Army veteran Ralph Lee England of North Carolina has finally received his high school diploma, 65 years after being drafted to serve during World War II.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education presented the veteran with an honorary diploma for academic achievement and service rendered after his niece, Tammy Michael contacted the board about the insecurities he’s felt over the years.
“He is a proud veteran and he talks about not getting his diploma often,” Tammy wrote in an email. “He thinks he isn’t as smart as others.”
Military Dad Surprises 5-Year-Old Son with Homecoming at Veterans Day Assembly
England was just an 18-year-old student at Berryhill High School in Charlotte, NC at the time of his deployment and remember the day he left vividly, telling CMS TV, “We hated to see America go out of sight – we didn’t know if we’d see it again.”
“Mr. England, you are now officially a high school graduate,” said District 5 board member Eric Davis who presented England with his framed accreditation. “Congratulations, sir, and thank you for your service to our community and our country.”
-Joe Cingrana