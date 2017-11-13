Aaron Judge Wins AL Rookie Of Year Award In Unanimous Votes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Aaron Judge was rewarded for his record-breaking season Monday with the American League Rookie of the Year award.
The Yankees slugger was a unanimous choice for the honor.
Judge broke Mark McGwire’s major league record for home runs by a rookie with 52, many of them jaw-dropping, tape-measure shots. He led the American League in homers, runs scored (128) and walks (127) while batting .284 for a Yankees team that fell one win short of the World Series.
The 25-year-old did battle through a lengthy slump following the All-Star break — in which he broke the major league record for consecutive games with a strikeout. But he bounced back with a strong September, hitting .311 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs during a playoff chase.
Judge becomes the ninth Yankee to win Rookie of the Year and the first since Derek Jeter received the honor in 1996. Other Yankees to win the award, which began in 1947, were Gil McDougald (1951), Bob Grim (1954), Tony Kubek (1957), Tom Tresh (1962), Stan Bahnsen (1968), Thurman Munson (1970) and Dave Righetti (1981).
Now the question is whether Judge can also take home the AL MVP, which will be announced Thursday. He and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve are widely considered the front-runners.