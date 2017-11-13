Next Amtrak Infrastructure Project At Penn Station Expected To Last 5 Months

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under: Amtrak, Penn Station, Sophia Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amtrak is planning more infrastructure updates that could impact Long Island Rail Road riders.

Amtrak plans to reconstruct tracks 15, 18, and 19 in Penn Station, all of which are used by the LIRR.

The project will begin in January and is expected to last five months.

This comes after an eight-week repair project between July and September prompted many commuters to use alternate transportation methods after officials predicted track closures and service reductions would result in a “summer of hell” for rail riders.

But a LIRR spokesperson said the volume of trains affected in the next round of repairs is not expected to be anywhere near what customers braced for over the summer and they expect no more than a few trains will be involved.

Meanwhile, ridership on the Long Island Rail Road has increased from this time last year.

