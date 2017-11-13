Chirlane McCray Says She’d Consider Running For Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s first lady says she may run for office someday.
Chirlane McCray, wife of Mayor Bill de Blasio, told Cosmopolitan Magazine she’d “consider it.”
“I think all women should consider running for office,” McCray said.
McCray said she wouldn’t run for mayor, however, because “I feel like I’ve gone through this already.”
She wouldn’t give a specific answer as to what public office she’d consider.
She told the magazine “we need more progressive women in office. At all levels. From city councils on up.”
“We need women to run. I encourage women to run. So I can’t rule it out myself,” she said.
McCray made the comments just days after de Blasio cruised to a re-election victory.