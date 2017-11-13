Eli Manning On WFAN: Anonymous Quotes About McAdoo Are ‘Weak’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Eli Manning said Monday that if players are anonomously ripping coach Ben McAdoo in the press that it’s a “weak way to voice your opinion.”
Speaking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa a day after the Giants (1-8) lost to the previously winless 49ers, Manning said he hasn’t heard any bickering from players in the locker room about McAdoo.
“I don’t know much about the anonymous quotes,” the quarterback said. “I don’t know whether they happened or not, and if they are (true), I think it’s kind of a weak way to voice your opinion.”
Two anonymous players told ESPN last week that McAdoo had lost the team and players were giving up on the season.
“The only thing we can do right now as a team and every player is just to keep fighting and try to get a win,” Manning said. “That’s the only way to help ease some of the pain.”
On Monday, Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement saying they support McAdoo but added they will evaluate the team after the season. Manning called the statement “the righ tmove.”
