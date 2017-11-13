Ivanka Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin To Discuss Tax Cut Bill In New Jersey

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to discuss the Republican tax reform plan in New Jersey.

They’ll join Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur at the invitation-only event at the Bayville Fire Hall in Ocean County on Monday. Trump has been promoting the plan at appearances throughout the country.

Proposals in Congress pose problems for New Jersey residents.

The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal unveiled by GOP leaders last week eliminates the entire deduction.

Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes and sales taxes paid.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

