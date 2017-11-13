CBS2 Sources: Arrest Made In Murder Of Lois Colley, Killed In Her North Salem Home In 2015

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Sources tell CBS2 an arrest has been made in the murder of the matriarch of a prominent New York family.
Lois Colley, 83, was found dead inside her sprawling hilltop estate known as Windswept Farm on Titicus Road in North Salem in 2015.
A caretaker at the 300-acre manor found Colley’s body in the laundry room. State Police said Colley died of blunt force trauma and a missing fire extinguisher could be the murder weapon.
There were no signs that anyone had forced their way into the home.
Sources tell CBS2 the person arrested is a part-time worker at the Colley estate.
A news conference will be held later this afternoon with details about the arrest.
