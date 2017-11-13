School Bus Strike Continues For Second Week On Long Island

Filed Under: Local TV, School Bus Strike

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A school bus strike affecting several Long Island school districts continued for a second week Monday.

Newsday reports talks between Bauman & Sons Buses Inc. and TWU Local 252 stalled out Friday. About 300 union workers have been on strike since Nov. 6.

Thousands of students in the Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre districts in Nassau County have been affected. Districts have started using outside bus companies to transport students.

Union workers want a guaranteed five days of work, sick days and a pay increase. The two sides disagree about wage increases and payment for transporting students on field trips.

A Baumann official couldn’t be reached comment.

TWU Local 252 President Debra Hagan says the union recognizes that the strike is a burden for the parents and the schools.

Both sides are scheduled to return to the table Tuesday with a federal mediator.

Negotiations have been ongoing since June.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch