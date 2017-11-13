Mike Francesa Rips Giants’ McAdoo: ‘I Was Embarrassed For You!’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike Francesa doesn’t generally support the idea of firing NFL coaches midseason, but this year’s Giants could be an exception.

“I don’t believe in firing coaches in season,” the WFAN host said Monday, a day after the Giants lost to the previously winless 49ers 31-21. “It’s a worthless practice unless you get to the point where you just can’t look at the coach anymore or he’s just such a negative and such a downer that he just brings everybody down. And I think we’re reaching that point.”

Francesa ripped Ben McAdoo for his postgame news conference, in which the Giants coach repeatedly said he needed to watch the game film before commenting on how his squad played and again refused to say he was embarrassed by his 1-8 team’s performance.

“More you watch him on the sideline, you get this idea that it’s just ‘earth to coach,'” Francesa said. “I mean, what he is watching? How does he just go back and forth and just sit there and just stare out at this and then come on in the press conference — and if he gave me one more ‘I’ve got to look at the tape,’ I was going to jump through the screen and grab him. I mean, I could take it anymore!

“You’re not embarrassed by that, then what the hell would embarrass you? … This is the football Giants, and you’re not embarrassed by that? I was embarrassed for you watching it! I guarantee you Giant fans were embarrassed. I guarantee you the owner was embarrassed, and if he wasn’t, you know what, I got to take his pulse.”

Francesa also blasted McAdoo for not benching cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who provided a few lowlights in his return from a one-week suspension.

“Explain to me how Jenkins was allowed to be on that field for the entire game,” Francesa said. “He should have been taken off by his facemask at a certain point. You know what? Today, I don’t want to hear from Jenkins anymore. I just would tell you show him the door. If that’s your football player, if that’s what you think a Giant football player, a Giant defender looks like, then you know what? Time to close up the whole shop. Because that guy is a disgrace to the uniform. A disgrace! Because what you saw yesterday — and for that coaching staff and that head coach to let that guy stay on the field and play like that the whole game is an utter disgrace and is grounds for him to hit the pavement.”

