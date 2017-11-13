Police: Suspect Carjacks, Abandons Vehicle With Owner’s Wife, Child Inside In Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching late Monday for a suspect who carjacked a vehicle and drove off with the owner’s wife and child still inside.
Around 7 p.m., a driver pulled up to an ATM at Bloomfield and Roseville avenues and got out to use the ATM while leaving the car running, police said.
The suspect jumped into the car and drove off with the driver’s wife and child inside, police said.
The suspect drove a couple of blocks, but then abandoned the car at 4th and Roseville avenues, police said.
The wife and child did not suffer any injuries, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male about 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a dark-colored jacket and blue jeans. He had not been apprehended as of Monday night.