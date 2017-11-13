Sources: Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man Dead Following Stabbing In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation was underway after a knife-wielding man was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Monday evening.
Investigators say officers in the East Tremont section responded to 1974 Hughes Avenue around 8 p.m. for reports of an assault.
When they arrived, sources say officers encountered a male resident armed with a knife.
Sources say officers then opened fire after the man lunged towards them, fatally striking him.
Two female security guards were found stabbed at the scene, according to sources. Their condition wasn’t immediately known, but the FDNY says two people were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital from the scene.
Authorities say no officers were injured in the exchange.
Residents tell CBS2 the building is a facility for individuals with mental or emotional issues.
Stick with CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking story.