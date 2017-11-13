Two Men Sought In String Of Armed Robberies In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies in Queens.

The suspects have struck at least four times in Jamaica since Oct. 27 when they first hit at a gas station on Merrick Boulevard, police said.

Since then, the two suspects have allegedly struck another gas station, a laundromat and a grocery store.

According to authorities, they’ve made off with cash and cell phones.

Police said a silver-colored gun was used in three of the four robberies.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers
website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

