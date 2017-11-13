Man Charged In Uber Driver’s Death To Face Judge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man charged in the death of an Uber driver is expected to face a judge Monday.

Kohji Kosugi, 39, is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 68-year-old Randolph Tolk of West New York, New Jersey.

Police say the incident began late Saturday night.

Kosugi was standing outside of Chelsea Piers in the crosswalk holding a hockey stick.

Tolk was in his Uber car stopped at a red light at that intersection of 11th Avenue and 20th Street when investigators say Kosugi took the hockey stick and began using it to hit the side of Tolk’s car.

Tolk got out of his car, words were exchanged and investigators say Kosugi used his stick to hit Tolk across the head, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“He was hit in the head. He fell to the ground,” Fernando Mateo of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers said. “The guy put his foot on his chest; held him on the ground.”

After Tolk was hit in the head, he got back in his car and drove 10 blocks down the West Side Highway before crashing into a median at Horatio Street.

He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

“If he wouldn’t have gotten hit, he wouldn’t have died. So we don’t know the reason for his death was, but we believe it’s associated with the blow he took to the head,” Mateo added.

Kosugi is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan criminal court on Monday.