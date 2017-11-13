WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Tasked With Making Sense Of A Mess

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti took care of his business on Monday morning. The same cannot be said for the Jets and Giants on Sunday.
C-Lo delivered a stellar update in the face of adversity to begin the work week, as in a total meltdown by the New York football teams.
The Jets looked like the “same old Jets” during their horrible 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers, who were missing their starting quarterback and best receiver. The Giants, meanwhile, were utterly pathetic in a 31-21 defeat to the 49ers, who came into the game 0-9.
Lopresti later tried to salvage the segment with some positive news about the Devils winning in Chicago, but the damage had already been done.