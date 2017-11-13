WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Tasked With Making Sense Of A Mess

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Chris Lopresti took care of his business on Monday morning. The same cannot be said for the Jets and Giants on Sunday.

C-Lo delivered a stellar update in the face of adversity to begin the work week, as in a total meltdown by the New York football teams.

The Jets looked like the “same old Jets” during their horrible 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers, who were missing their starting quarterback and best receiver. The Giants, meanwhile, were utterly pathetic in a 31-21 defeat to the 49ers, who came into the game 0-9.

Lopresti later tried to salvage the segment with some positive news about the Devils winning in Chicago, but the damage had already been done.

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch