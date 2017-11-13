WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 13, 2017

Producer extraordinaire Al Dukes expressed some health concerns during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco were all about the Giants to begin the work week, but for all the wrong reasons. Ben McAdoo’s days as head coach could be numbered and Eli Manning’s status as the starting quarterback may be in jeopardy after Big Blue (1-8) suffered perhaps its worst loss of the season, 31-21 at previously winless San Francisco on Sunday.

Later, the guys talked about the Jets, who lost a winnable game down at Tampa Bay, and they previewed the Knicks’ upcoming showdown with loud-mouthed LeBron and the Cavaliers.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!