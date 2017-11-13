WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 13, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Producer extraordinaire Al Dukes expressed some health concerns during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco were all about the Giants to begin the work week, but for all the wrong reasons. Ben McAdoo’s days as head coach could be numbered and Eli Manning’s status as the starting quarterback may be in jeopardy after Big Blue (1-8) suffered perhaps its worst loss of the season, 31-21 at previously winless San Francisco on Sunday.

Later, the guys talked about the Jets, who lost a winnable game down at Tampa Bay, and they previewed the Knicks’ upcoming showdown with loud-mouthed LeBron and the Cavaliers.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch