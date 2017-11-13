Report: Yankees To Interview Boone, Meulens For Manager Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees will reportedly interview a pair of former players for their managerial opening.

According to the New York Post, Aaron Boone and Hensley Meulens will meet with the Yankees to discuss the job. They will join Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson and former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge as the only known candidates to interview for the position so far.

Boone, 44, played 12 seasons in the majors for the Reds, Yankees, Indians, Marlins, Nationals and Astros. He is best remembered in New York for his walk-off home run against the Red Sox in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series. Boone has no managerial or coaching experience and has been working as an ESPN analyst since retiring following the 2009 season.

Meulens, 50, played for the Yankees from 1989-93 and also briefly played for the Expos and Diamondbacks. He is currently the Giants’ bench coach and helped San Francisco win three World Series as hitting coach. Meulens also has extensive coaching experience in the minor leagues, fall and winter leagues and international competition.

It’s not clear who else the Yankees might interview. WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported Monday that the team reached out to former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus, but he indicated he’d like to take a year off from managing.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that Yankees like Carlos Beltran, who announced his retirement from playing Monday, as a potential managerial candidate, but it’s not clear yet whether he’ll be asked to interview. Beltran, who told MLB.com he’d someday like to manage, played for the Yankees from 2014-16.

The Yankees like the just retired Carlos Beltran as a potential managerial candidate, according to an official with knowledge of the situation. Yankees' GM Brian Cashman has always been a big fan of Beltran's on and off the field.

Despite finishing just one win short of the World Series, the Yankees decided not to offer manager Joe Girardi a new contract after the season. General manager Brian Cashman last week cited concerns of Girardi’s “ability to fully engage, communicate, connect with the playing personnel.”