11/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a light northerly breeze. Highs around the area will be in the 40s with the upper 40s expected in the city.

nu tu tri state travel 14 11/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll clear up some tonight and see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. It will be on the chilly side again with temps falling into the upper 30s.

Sun will mix with clouds tomorrow into tomorrow night. It will remain chilly with highs in the upper 40s to nearly 50°.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 11/14 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see our next round of showers swing through late tomorrow night and into Thursday morning. It will be breezy that day with slightly warmer highs in the low to mid 50s.

