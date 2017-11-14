CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
‘Worst Toys List’ 2017 Includes A Sword, A Drone, And Fidget Spinners

(CBS Local) — Wondering what toys to pick up for all the kids on your holiday shopping list? A consumer safety group has just released its picks for which toys should not be underneath the Christmas tree this year.

World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has come out with a list of the 10 worst toys, based on the risk of injury to small children. Several toys on this year’s list were deemed a choking hazard, including fidget spinners and a Disney-themed “stacking toy” that was recalled from stores in August. The infant’s toy is reportedly still available online.

Also making the dubious list for 2017 include two superhero-themed toys: An electronic sword from Wonder Woman, which is considered a potential risk for “blunt force injuries,” and A Spider-Man drone, which can reportedly be dangerous to childrens’ eyes and their body.

WATCH has been issuing their warnings each holiday season since 1973. The Toy Association, an industry trade group, responded to the list as “needlessly frightening.” “We have strong safety standards in this country,” Joan Lawrence, the group’s senior vice president said, via Reuters.

Here’s a look at WATCH’s full list of the worst toys for 2017:

– Hallmark “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy

– Pull Along Pony

– Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword

– Hand Fidgetz Spinners

– Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition

– Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow

– Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit

– Oval Xylophone

– Jetts Heel Wheels

– Brianna Babydoll

