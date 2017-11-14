Adult Topics In Middle School Quiz Are Not Appropriate, Many Parents Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A controversial quiz for middle school students is raising eyebrows, with adult topics that might make some a bit uncomfortable.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, some parents are using the answers to start a family discussion.

One of the questions is, “What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older wealthy man?” The answer is a “trophy wife.”

Another question is, “What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?” The answer is “affair.”

On the streets of New York Tuesday night, the questions elicited a couple of laughs from adults. But they are actually just some of the questions in a “family quiz” given to a middle school class at Carter G. Woodson School in Hopewell, Virginia outside Richmond.

The quiz went viral after a concerned parent posted the completed questions online.



It starts out OK, with questions such as, “What do you call the daughter of your sister?” with the answer being “niece.”

But then there are questions such as, “What do you call a married man’s girlfriend,” with the answer, “mistress,” and, “What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman,” with the answer, “boy toy.”

“I don’t think I’d be happy with that,” one man said.

The school superintendent said this quiz is not part of the curriculum, and the teacher found it online and printed it out. Some parents say maybe that teacher should have read all the questions first.

“I would not be happy with that at all, no,” one woman said.

“Ask the teacher — this is not an appropriate quiz,” a man added.

For some, what is more shocking than the questions is that middle school students actually had the answers.

“I would probably get half of these wrong,” one woman said.

That is why some Nassau County parents believe in talking to their kids early on about mature subjects.

“Unfortunately, the kids are exposed to this today,” a man said.

But at least they are learning about it at home before hearing about it from friends or teachers at school, parents said.