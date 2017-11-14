Stabbing Suspect Shot And Killed By Police In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is ongoing after police fatally shot a man who they said had stabbed two female security guards at a homeless facility in the Bronx.

Police said 67-year-old Cornell Lockhart used a steak knife to attack the security guards in the lobby of the Hughes House, a shelter for homeless and mentally ill, around 8 p.m. Monday in East Tremont.

When police arrived, two officers encountered Lockhart in the lobby and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife.

“The officers repeated these commands more than 20 times, the armed man did not comply and instead stepped towards the officers with the knife displayed in his right hand,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

Police say both officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect multiple times.

Lockhart, who had been a resident of the shelter at some point, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he died.

One guard was stabbed in arm; the other was stabbed in chest. Both are expected to survive.

Authorities say neither of the officers were injured in the encounter.

There is surveillance video of the the initial attack, which police said was unprovoked, as well as body camera footage of the shooting.

A police investigation and a review by the Bronx District Attorney’s office is underway.