Police: Man Wanted For Vandalizing 2 Islamic Centers In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating a second incident involving vandalism at another Islamic center in Brooklyn.
It happened Saturday evening at the United American Muslim Association on Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park.
The suspect used a hammer to destroy the building’s front doorbell, door knob and mailbox.
Investigators believe it’s the same suspect who used a hammer to break windows and a security camera at another Islamic center about 30 minutes earlier on Sixth Avenue.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.