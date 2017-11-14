WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Handles His Business, Knicks Fail To Handle Theirs

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti did the best he could to have his voice heard Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t easy task with Boomer and Jerry Recco on a roll.
With that said, the “maven” in the making used his vast array of skills to get the job done, because, frankly, that is what an update anchor of his caliber is expected to do.
C-Lo talked a ton of Knicks, following their heartbreaking loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers at the Garden. He also got into the Monday night mauling in Charlotte, where the Panthers beat up the Dolphins behind four touchdown passes from Cam Newton.