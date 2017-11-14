Man Placed Genitals In Teen Girl’s Hand On D Train, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday night for a man who placed his genitals into a teenage girl’s hand while on the subway on the Upper West Side late last month.
Police said around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, the 17-year-old was on a southbound D Train near the 81st Street-Museum of Natural History stop when the man placed his exposed penis into her right hand.
The girl turned in the man’s direction and saw him using a backpack to cover his groin, police said.
The girl got off the train and transferred at another station, police said. It was not clear where the suspect left the train.
Police have released a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.