Eve Announced As New Co-Host Of ‘The Talk’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress and Grammy Award-winner Eve Jeffers Cooper, aka Eve, is a new co-host of The Talk. Eve made her debut Tuesday, Nov. 14 alongside other co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.
“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, Executive Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The great success of The Talk is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”
Eve is best known for her music hits “What Ya Want,” “Gangsta Lovin” and “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani, which won the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002.
CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show features a panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day. Show segments include guest interviews with entertainers and newsmakers, musical performances, cooking demos with celebrity chefs, as well as real-world advice.
A Philadelphia native, Eve is married to British entrepreneur Maximillion Copper and is the stepmother to his four children.